martes 07 de abril de 2026
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    La misión Artemis II capturó imágenes inéditas del lado oculto de la Luna y batió récords de distancia

    En su viaje alrededor de la Luna, la tripulación de Artemis II alcanzó las 252.756 millas de distancia de nuestro planeta.

    7 de abril de 2026 - 11:52
    La misión Artemis II capturó imágenes inéditas.

    La misión Artemis II capturó imágenes inéditas.

    NA - NASA

    La tripulación de la misión Artemis II marcó un nuevo capítulo en la exploración espacial al capturar una impactante serie de fotografías durante su sobrevuelo por la cara oculta de la Luna.

    Lee además
    Durante el sobrevuelo lunar de hoy, los astronautas observarán el lado lejano de la Luna, que nunca ha sido visto antes por ojos humanos.
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    Artemis II: la tripulación está lista para el sobrevuelo de la Luna
    Vidas Submarinas propone un recorrido por distintos espacios de alto impacto visual.
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    Entre los registros destaca una "puesta de Tierra" obtenida este lunes 6 de abril, una imagen que evoca a la histórica fotografía "Earthrise" (Amanecer de la Tierra) tomada hace 58 años por el astronauta Bill Anders durante la misión Apolo 8.

    La nave Orión alcanzó una distancia máxima de 252.756 millas (unos 406.770 kilómetros) respecto de nuestro planeta, estableciendo un nuevo récord de alejamiento para una misión tripulada.

    En su fase de mayor proximidad al satélite natural, los astronautas se situaron a tan solo 4.070 millas de la superficie lunar, lo que permitió obtener detalles de alta precisión de la geografía del lado oscuro.

    La imagen principal, registrada a través de las ventanillas de la cápsula, muestra a una Tierra de azul tenue y nubes brillantes ocultándose tras el horizonte lunar craterizado.

    Embed - NASA Artemis on Instagram: "Earthset. The Artemis II crew captured this view of an Earthset on April 6, 2026, as they flew around the Moon. The image is reminiscent of the iconic Earthrise image taken by astronaut Bill Anders 58 years earlier as the Apollo 8 crew flew around the Moon. The Apollo 8 mission was the first crewed spacecraft to circumnavigate the Moon. Yesterday, the Artemis II crew broke records for the farthest distance traveled from Earth—reaching a maximum distance of 252,756 miles from Earth during their journey. At their closest point, the Artemis II crew was within about 4,070 miles from the lunar surface. Image description: Earthset captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT, April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon. A muted blue Earth with bright white clouds sets behind the cratered lunar surface. The dark portion of Earth is experiencing nighttime. On Earth’s day side, swirling clouds are visible over the Australia and Oceania region. In the foreground, Ohm crater has terraced edges and a flat floor interrupted by central peaks. Central peaks form in complex craters when the lunar surface, liquefied on impact, splashes upwards during the crater’s formation. Credit: NASA"
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    Artemis II: la tripulación está lista para el sobrevuelo de la Luna

    Vidas submarinas: ciencia y arte se conjugan en una experiencia única

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    Vidas Submarinas propone un recorrido por distintos espacios de alto impacto visual.
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    Vidas submarinas: ciencia y arte se conjugan en una experiencia única

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    La misión Artemis II capturó imágenes inéditas.
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