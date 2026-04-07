La misión Artemis II capturó imágenes inéditas del lado oculto de la Luna y batió récords de distancia

La imagen principal, registrada a través de las ventanillas de la cápsula, muestra a una Tierra de azul tenue y nubes brillantes ocultándose tras el horizonte lunar craterizado.

Embed - NASA Artemis on Instagram: "Earthset. The Artemis II crew captured this view of an Earthset on April 6, 2026, as they flew around the Moon. The image is reminiscent of the iconic Earthrise image taken by astronaut Bill Anders 58 years earlier as the Apollo 8 crew flew around the Moon. The Apollo 8 mission was the first crewed spacecraft to circumnavigate the Moon. Yesterday, the Artemis II crew broke records for the farthest distance traveled from Earth—reaching a maximum distance of 252,756 miles from Earth during their journey. At their closest point, the Artemis II crew was within about 4,070 miles from the lunar surface. Image description: Earthset captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT, April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon. A muted blue Earth with bright white clouds sets behind the cratered lunar surface. The dark portion of Earth is experiencing nighttime. On Earth’s day side, swirling clouds are visible over the Australia and Oceania region. In the foreground, Ohm crater has terraced edges and a flat floor interrupted by central peaks. Central peaks form in complex craters when the lunar surface, liquefied on impact, splashes upwards during the crater’s formation. Credit: NASA"